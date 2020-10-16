Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Stock Price Up 17.9%

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ) shares rose 17.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.43 and last traded at $4.21. Approximately 299,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 445,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.18.

About Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ)

Natuzzi S.p.A. designs, manufactures, and markets leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. The company operates through Natuzzi Brand and Private Label segments. Its products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; and home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units.

