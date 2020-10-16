Naviaddress (NAVI) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. During the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $29,732.68 and $4,433.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naviaddress token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001203 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00038958 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008817 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005843 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $544.61 or 0.04800959 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00031126 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Naviaddress Profile

NAVI is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The official website for Naviaddress is naviaddress.com. Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Naviaddress

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Naviaddress using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

