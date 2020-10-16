Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & Akers Biosciences (NYSE:AKER) Critical Contrast

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) and Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Akers Biosciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $660,000.00 106.86 -$10.95 million ($0.76) -3.53 Akers Biosciences $1.58 million 12.53 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Akers Biosciences has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Akers Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -1,385.19% -5,162.95% -211.04% Akers Biosciences -489.84% -107.05% -85.61%

Risk & Volatility

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.93, meaning that its stock price is 93% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akers Biosciences has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Akers Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and Akers Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Akers Biosciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Akers Biosciences beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages. Its CD206-targeted drug platform is applicable to a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), imaging and topical gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. In addition, the company offers NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled PET imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimer's disease and mild cognitive impairment. Further, the company is developing diagnostic substances, including technetium 99m tilmanocept and other diagnostic applications of its Manocept platform; and various therapeutic development programs. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a preclinical therapeutic research collaboration with IMV Inc. to explore the potential combinatory effect with their platform-based immunotherapies. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Akers Biosciences

Akers Biosciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and sells rapid screening and testing products designed to deliver medical devices to healthcare providers and consumers in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its products include BreathScan, a disposable breath alcohol detector; PIFA Heparin/PF4 and PIFA PLUSS PF4 rapid tests for Heparin/PF4 antibodies to detect an allergy to the used blood thinner, Heparin; seraSTAT, a rapid blood cell separator; Tri-Cholesterol Â’Check', a rapid test for total and high density lipoprotein cholesterol and estimates low density lipo protein; and BreathScan OxiCHek that detects aldehydes or oxidative stress in exhaled human breath. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

