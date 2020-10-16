Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) Trading 4.8% Higher

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s share price shot up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.41. 178,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 168,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.79 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.26.

Navios Maritime Containers (NASDAQ:NMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.31). Navios Maritime Containers had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 6.82%. The business had revenue of $28.79 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Navios Maritime Containers stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) by 65.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned 0.19% of Navios Maritime Containers worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Navios Maritime Containers Company Profile

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. owns and operates containerships for the maritime industry in Asia and Europe. As of March 12, 2020, it owned a fleet of 29 vessels. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Monte Carlo, Monaco.

