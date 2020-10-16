Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) Hits New 12-Month High at $68.00

Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.00 and last traded at $68.00, with a volume of 824 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.83.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 72.70 and a current ratio of 72.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $54.26.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The credit services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.14). Nelnet had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $317.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 44.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nelnet by 26.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,035 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nelnet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Nelnet by 27.8% during the second quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd now owns 133,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,393,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Nelnet during the second quarter worth approximately $826,000. 35.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nelnet (NYSE:NNI)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

