NEM (XEM) Trading Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Over the last seven days, NEM has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. NEM has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion and $27.45 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NEM coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000984 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Bitbns, Cryptopia and Coinbe.

About NEM

NEM is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. The official message board for NEM is forum.nem.io. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official website is nem.io.

NEM Coin Trading

NEM can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Kryptono, Exrates, Huobi, OpenLedger DEX, Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Bithumb, CoinTiger, BTC Trade UA, YoBit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, COSS, Indodax, HitBTC, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu, Iquant, Livecoin, Zaif, Coinsuper, Cryptomate, Crex24, Binance, B2BX, Koineks, OKEx, Kuna and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

