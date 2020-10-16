Neo (NEO) Price Hits $17.03 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Neo has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $17.03 or 0.00150063 BTC on major exchanges including Switcheo Network, ZB.COM, BitForex and CoinEx. Neo has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and approximately $386.78 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.29 or 0.00266966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01407742 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008909 BTC.

About Neo

Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Neo

Neo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Exrates, Kucoin, BCEX, Tidebit, Upbit, BitMart, HitBTC, Coinnest, Koinex, Binance, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Liquid, Allcoin, CoinEx, Cryptopia, BigONE, Bitinka, Livecoin, Coinsuper, ZB.COM, COSS, TDAX, BitForex, DragonEX, Ovis, Bittrex, LBank, CoinEgg, CoinBene, Gate.io, Bitbns, Bibox, OKEx, Huobi and OTCBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.

