Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $670.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $575.00 to $670.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.99% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BofA Securities dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.17.

Netflix stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $540.35. 182,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,485,158. Netflix has a 52-week low of $265.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $507.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total transaction of $21,395,954.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

