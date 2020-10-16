Neutrino USD Trading 0.2% Higher This Week (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Neutrino USD token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00008756 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $40.30 million and $3.68 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00267021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00094471 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00034983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412172 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00150087 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD was first traded on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 40,564,490 tokens. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto.

Neutrino USD Token Trading

Neutrino USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

