Newton (NEW) Hits Market Cap of $8.30 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. In the last seven days, Newton has traded down 8.2% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $8.30 million and approximately $900,007.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Newton

Newton was first traded on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project.

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

