Nibble Price Hits $0.0019 (NBXC)

Nibble (CURRENCY:NBXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Nibble has traded 45.2% higher against the dollar. Nibble has a total market cap of $560.07 and approximately $38.00 worth of Nibble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nibble coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00023383 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000065 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 58.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Nibble Coin Profile

Nibble (NBXC) is a coin. Nibble’s total supply is 2,290,336 coins and its circulating supply is 290,336 coins. Nibble’s official website is www.nibble-nibble.com.

Nibble Coin Trading

Nibble can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nibble directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nibble should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nibble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

