Noir (NOR) Trading Down 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Noir has a market capitalization of $133,918.73 and $248.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Noir alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150454 BTC.

Noir Profile

Noir’s total supply is 20,361,414 coins. Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog. Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Noir

Noir can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.