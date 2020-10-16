Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Trading Up 10.9%

Nova Lifestyle Inc (NASDAQ:NVFY)’s stock price was up 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.27 and last traded at $2.03. Approximately 189,376 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 55,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.62.

Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nova Lifestyle had a negative net margin of 69.81% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter.

About Nova Lifestyle (NASDAQ:NVFY)

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based residential furniture for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

