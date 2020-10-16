Novacoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $962.00 (NVC)

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Novacoin has a market capitalization of $437,762.11 and $962.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Novacoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00001651 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Livecoin. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,315.69 or 0.99682161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00047726 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001329 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000621 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00138597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00027616 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Novacoin Coin Trading

Novacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

