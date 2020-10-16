NovaGold Resources (NG) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

NovaGold Resources (NYSE: NG) is one of 69 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare NovaGold Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovaGold Resources N/A -27.06% -14.50% NovaGold Resources Competitors -18.07% -11.10% -1.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 28.4% of NovaGold Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

NovaGold Resources has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NovaGold Resources’ rivals have a beta of 0.99, meaning that their average stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NovaGold Resources and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NovaGold Resources N/A -$27.76 million -122.22 NovaGold Resources Competitors $1.34 billion $123.69 million 15.60

NovaGold Resources’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NovaGold Resources. NovaGold Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for NovaGold Resources and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovaGold Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A NovaGold Resources Competitors 731 2807 2605 94 2.33

As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 18.22%. Given NovaGold Resources’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NovaGold Resources has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

NovaGold Resources rivals beat NovaGold Resources on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc. primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the 50% interest owned Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc. in March 1987. NovaGold Resources Inc. was founded in 1984 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

