NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Trading Up 7.1%

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)’s share price was up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 3,808,838 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 178% from the average daily volume of 1,372,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.05.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The stock has a market cap of $591.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.16. NOW had a negative net margin of 20.73% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in NOW during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $53,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.18% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile (NYSE:DNOW)

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

