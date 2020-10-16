NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Trading 7.2% Higher

NuCana PLC (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares traded up 7.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.27 and last traded at $5.21. 293,894 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 425,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research report on Monday, September 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on NuCana from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reissued an “average” rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on NuCana from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.30.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.56.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NuCana PLC will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in NuCana by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Capital International Investors grew its position in NuCana by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,372,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,660,000 after purchasing an additional 742,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in NuCana by 2,256.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 74,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

NuCana Company Profile (NASDAQ:NCNA)

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

