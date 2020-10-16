Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Short Interest Down 39.1% in September

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a drop of 39.1% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 67.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $341,000. 7.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAZ stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.56. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $14.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

