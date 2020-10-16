Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 43,210 Shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Tcr2 Therapeutics worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCRR opened at $20.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.79. Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $5.84 and a 52-week high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $680.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TCRR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tcr2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

