Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,281 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lindblad Expeditions worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIND. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 618,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 48,264 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,130 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 531,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 158,203 shares during the period. 50.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIND stock opened at $8.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.36. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.22). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative return on equity of 31.22% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of ($0.27) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

In other news, Director Jr. Thomas S. Smith bought 214,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.07 per share, with a total value of $2,379,518.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 272,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,021,932.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 38.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. It delivers voyages through a fleet of eight owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand.

