Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAI International Inc (NYSE:CAI) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,760 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.43% of CAI International worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CAI International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,471,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,799,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in CAI International by 14.6% in the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 405,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,747,000 after buying an additional 51,452 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in CAI International by 13.7% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 396,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 47,727 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CAI International by 77.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 143,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CAI International by 7.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 236,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CAI International stock opened at $28.12 on Friday. CAI International Inc has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $29.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.59 million, a P/E ratio of -175.75 and a beta of 1.78.

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. CAI International had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.10 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CAI International Inc will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. CAI International’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

CAI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded CAI International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CAI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. CAI International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc operates as transportation finance and logistics company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Container Leasing, Rail Leasing, and Logistics. It leases, re-leases, and disposes equipment; and contracts for the repair, repositioning, and storage of equipment.

