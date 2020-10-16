Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 26.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.24% of Universal Logistics worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ULH. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 3.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 6.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 106.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.6% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. 25.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ULH stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $621.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.12. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $25.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $257.98 million during the quarter. Universal Logistics had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.50%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Universal Logistics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Logistics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Universal Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

