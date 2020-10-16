Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) Short Interest Down 39.8% in September

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NXJ opened at $13.63 on Friday. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a twelve month low of $10.83 and a twelve month high of $15.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.62 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This is a boost from Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,096,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,533,000 after buying an additional 325,292 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,037,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl in the second quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 42.3% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 584,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 173,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital boosted its position in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 727.7% during the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 169,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,786 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

