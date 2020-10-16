ODUWA Market Cap Reaches $2.84 Million (OWC)

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One ODUWA coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00005978 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.84 million and $9,836.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ODUWA has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11,280.03 or 0.99467548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000325 BTC.

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The official message board for ODUWA is medium.com/@oduwacoin. The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin.

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

