OmiseGO Trading 0.2% Lower This Week (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can now be purchased for $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc, Cryptopia, ABCC and Iquant.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004917 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00018384 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010591 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001659 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About OmiseGO

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co.

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Koinex, CoinEx, Tidex, Mercatox, C2CX, Bancor Network, Coinnest, Bit-Z, BX Thailand, BitBay, Binance, Cobinhood, DragonEX, Bitbns, Coinrail, Upbit, Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), ABCC, Fatbtc, CoinBene, Poloniex, Cryptopia, TDAX, Exmo, BigONE, Zebpay, Vebitcoin, Gate.io, AirSwap, Coinsuper, Ovis, DDEX, Bithumb, COSS, Tokenomy, Livecoin, Huobi, BitMart, CoinExchange, Radar Relay, Kyber Network, Crex24, Liqui, OTCBTC, Coinone, IDAX, CoinTiger, DigiFinex, ChaoEX, Neraex, Kucoin, B2BX, Iquant, IDCM, FCoin, GOPAX, HitBTC, OKEx, Braziliex, Independent Reserve, TOPBTC, BitForex, Hotbit, ZB.COM, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

