Omnitude Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges (ECOM)

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Omnitude token can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $63,422.33 and approximately $245,334.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Omnitude has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Omnitude Token Profile

Omnitude was first traded on February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude. Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech. The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omnitude should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

