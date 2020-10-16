OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMVWY shares. Barclays downgraded OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $26.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.08. OneConnect Financial Technology has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95.

About OneConnect Financial Technology

