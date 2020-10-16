OneRoot Network Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx and Bithumb. OneRoot Network has a total market cap of $5.36 million and approximately $641,956.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038788 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008814 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006387 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $543.51 or 0.04789414 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031279 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001837 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. It was first traded on December 8th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork.

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.