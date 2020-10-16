Ontology (ONT) Price Tops $0.56 on Top Exchanges

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Ontology has a market cap of $429.11 million and $145.44 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00004903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Koinex, HitBTC, Bitbns and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ontology alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00018485 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00010615 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 771,317,433 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official website is ont.io.

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, BitMart, HitBTC, Bibox, Gate.io, Indodax, Huobi, OKEx, Bitbns, BCEX, Kucoin, Koinex, Hotbit and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ontology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ontology and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.