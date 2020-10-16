Opacity 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $600.00 (OPQ)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPQ) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. During the last seven days, Opacity has traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar. Opacity has a market capitalization of $940,444.26 and approximately $600.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opacity token can now be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00267213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.01409088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150212 BTC.

Opacity Profile

Opacity was first traded on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,321,495 tokens. Opacity’s official message board is medium.com/opacity-storage. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage. The official website for Opacity is opacity.io. The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Opacity

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opacity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

