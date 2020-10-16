Opaleye Management Inc. Purchases 400,000 Shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ ETON remained flat at $$7.73 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,162. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.95. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. Research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ETON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

