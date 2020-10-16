Open Platform (OPEN) Market Capitalization Tops $778,428.47

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Open Platform has a total market capitalization of $778,428.47 and $250,012.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Open Platform token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io and Kucoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008827 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00266815 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.94 or 0.01410643 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150411 BTC.

About Open Platform

Open Platform was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,057,742,422 tokens. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io.

Buying and Selling Open Platform

Open Platform can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

