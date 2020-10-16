Oppenheimer Weighs in on Flexion Therapeutics Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:FLXN)

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.62). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Flexion Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

Get Flexion Therapeutics alerts:

FLXN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

NASDAQ:FLXN opened at $13.43 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.01 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.20.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,608,778 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,455,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,136 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,274,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,913,000 after acquiring an additional 507,978 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,166.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,684,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 726,026 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 621,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 261.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 644,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 466,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.