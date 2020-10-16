Opus (OPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,218.19

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Opus has a total market cap of $160,218.19 and approximately $63.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Opus has traded 30.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Opus token can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00266484 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093438 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034791 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.01413133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150376 BTC.

Opus Token Profile

Opus launched on July 14th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org. Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the exchanges listed above.

