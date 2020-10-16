Origin Protocol Price Down 11.4% This Week (OGN)

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Protocol token can currently be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001500 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a total market cap of $22.15 million and approximately $7.75 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.29 or 0.04791612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol (OGN) is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,235,781 tokens.

Buying and Selling Origin Protocol

