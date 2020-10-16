ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Short Interest Update

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 39.8% from the September 15th total of 158,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX during the first quarter worth about $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in ORIX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,380,000 after buying an additional 75,152 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ORIX during the first quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ORIX by 23.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,846,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 34.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,956,000 after acquiring an additional 29,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. ORIX has an average rating of “Hold”.

NYSE:IX opened at $64.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.82. ORIX has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 12.44%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ORIX will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

ORIX Company Profile

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

