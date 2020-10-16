OSA Token (OSA) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1,275.00

OSA Token (CURRENCY:OSA) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Over the last seven days, OSA Token has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. OSA Token has a total market capitalization of $39,386.12 and $1,275.00 worth of OSA Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OSA Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00038789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008821 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006384 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $543.29 or 0.04791612 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00031274 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001836 BTC.

OSA Token Token Profile

OSA Token (OSA) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. OSA Token’s total supply is 2,256,642,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,389,796,615 tokens. OSA Token’s official Twitter account is @global_OSADC. OSA Token’s official message board is medium.com/osadc. The official website for OSA Token is token.osadc.io/en.

