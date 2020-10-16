Patron (PAT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,734.00

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Patron token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, LATOKEN, IDAX and CoinBene. Over the last seven days, Patron has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. Patron has a total market capitalization of $511,533.40 and $8,734.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Patron alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00267278 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00093633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034768 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.01409193 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00150492 BTC.

About Patron

Patron’s launch date was February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,939,793 tokens. The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patron’s official message board is medium.com/@patronproject.

Patron Token Trading

Patron can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, HitBTC, YoBit, Hotbit, Exrates, LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Patron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.