PAXEX Price Up 63.7% Over Last Week (PAXEX)

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded 33.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 16th. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $7,975.32 and $21.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAXEX has traded 63.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PAXEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.52 or 0.00921114 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000586 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAXEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

