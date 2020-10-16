Paxos Standard Token Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $233.29 Million (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Paxos Standard Token has a total market capitalization of $237.38 million and $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard Token has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ZB.COM, Gate.io and DOBI trade.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Paxos Standard Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00267260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00093648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00034774 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.01412905 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00150454 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. The official message board for Paxos Standard Token is medium.com/@PaxosStandard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq.

Paxos Standard Token Token Trading

Paxos Standard Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, ZB.COM and DOBI trade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paxos Standard Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paxos Standard Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.