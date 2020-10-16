PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Trading Up 18.8%

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) shares were up 18.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.86 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 935,691 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 957,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PEDEVCO from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PEDEVCO stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) by 477.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of PEDEVCO worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About PEDEVCO (NYSEAMERICAN:PED)

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company held approximately 23,441 net acres in the Permian Basin Asset located in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; and approximately 11,948 net D-J Basin acres in D-J Basin Asset situated in Weld and Morgan Counties, Colorado.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.