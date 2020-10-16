Penta Market Capitalization Reaches $61.08 Million (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Penta token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HADAX, Bit-Z, LBank and BCEX. Penta has a total market capitalization of $61.08 million and $1.27 million worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Penta has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.32 or 0.00267213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00093432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00034793 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.90 or 0.01409088 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00150212 BTC.

Penta Token Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global.

Penta Token Trading

Penta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BCEX, LBank, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

