PEPS Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $913.00 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market capitalization of $144,551.16 and $913.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00028650 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003199 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003177 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 48% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 58,149,006 coins and its circulating supply is 39,843,132 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today.

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

