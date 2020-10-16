Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 164,500 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 89,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Perceptron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Perceptron by 41.3% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 85,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 24,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perceptron during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PRCP opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.47. Perceptron has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $7.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.18 million, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Perceptron (NASDAQ:PRCP) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $12.61 million for the quarter. Perceptron had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th.

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoFit, AutoGuide, AccuSite, and Helix engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and off-line measurement solutions comprising Coord3, coordinate measuring machines, V7 3D laser scanner, and TouchDMIS measuring software for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

