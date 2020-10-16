Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Hits New 12-Month High at $29.20

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.20 and last traded at $28.92, with a volume of 43610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.95.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pershing Square in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.77.

About Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF)

