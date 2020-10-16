Phantasma Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,345.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Phantasma has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $93,345.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000674 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Gate.io, Hotbit and Bitbns.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,280.03 or 0.99467548 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00047188 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001317 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00031350 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00125664 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 96,302,327 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,542,635 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io.

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bilaxy, Bitbns, Hotbit, Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

