Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Sets New 1-Year High at $158.75

Shares of Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $158.75 and last traded at $156.00, with a volume of 629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.00.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.22.

About Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)

Pharma Mar, SA, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for use in oncology in Spain, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNA interference.

