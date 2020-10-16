Phoenix Tree (NYSE:DNK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.06

Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 13334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.16.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Phoenix Tree stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE:DNK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 969,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the period. FMR LLC owned 0.31% of Phoenix Tree worth $8,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Phoenix Tree Company Profile (NYSE:DNK)

Danke, one of the largest co-living platforms in China with the fastest growth, is redefining the residential rental market through technology and aims to help people live better. Empowered by data, technology, and a large-scale apartment network, Danke's vibrant and expanding ecosystem connects and benefits property owners, residents and third-party service providers, and delivers quality and best-in-class services through an innovative "new rental" business model featuring centralization, standardization, and a seamless online experience.

