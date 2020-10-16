Pigeoncoin (PGN) Trading Up 11.4% Over Last 7 Days

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $535,832.91 and $58,590.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including QBTC and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002475 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 172.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000658 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001110 BTC.

MIB Coin (MIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pigeoncoin Profile

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 6,337,374,865 coins. The official message board for Pigeoncoin is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin.

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

Pigeoncoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and QBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

