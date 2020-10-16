Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Up 18.1% Over Last 7 Days

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 16th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pinkcoin has a market capitalization of $956,559.33 and approximately $1,138.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.93 or 0.00581450 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004207 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00033855 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00004844 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.01 or 0.03254505 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000093 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000605 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 447,180,291 coins and its circulating supply is 421,919,855 coins. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

Pinkcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

